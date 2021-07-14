North Dakota Wheat Commission to Host Virtual Wheat Market Update

Devils Lake Newsroom Special Report

The North Dakota Wheat Commission will be hosting a virtual preharvest wheat market update on July 19, 2021. 2021 has been a challenging year for producers, with significant production concerns and market uncertainty. The Commission encourages producers to participate in the webinar to help make the best marketing choices possible.

Industry and grain trade experts will give their view on the markets through harvest and beyond – targeting factors that specifically impact spring wheat and durum. The webinar will take place via Zoom and is free, but registration is required. To register visit www.ndwheat.com.

The event will start at 9:00 a.m. CST. The full list of speakers is below.

Welcome – Brief Crop Update

North Dakota Wheat Commission Staff

Mike Krueger, The Money Farm

WORLD MARKET OUTLOOK – factors affecting current market situation and what to watch for as harvest approaches

Brian Liedl, Director of Merchandising, United Grain Corporation

2021 U.S. HARD RED SPRING WHEAT OUTLOOK – factors driving prices, export prospects, supply and demand situation

Levi Hall, Grain Division Manager, Horizon Resources, Williston, ND

DURUM 2021 OUTLOOK – will the hot growing season lead to hot markets?

