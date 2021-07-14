NDTC Welcomes New Employee

Tammy Reierson

Local Happenings

DEVILS LAKE - NDTC is proud to announce and welcome the addition of a new employee who began her employment on June 21, 2021.

Christi Erasmus joins NDTC as one of the Company’s Customer Service Representatives. Christi’s home has been here in Devils Lake since 2006. Previously, she lived in the states of California and Oregon. It was in Oregon where she graduated from Oakridge High School.

Christi brings numerous years of experience to NDTC which will prove to be a valuable qualification in her position as a CSR. For the past two and a half years, she was employed by Engen Law Office, P.C., as an Administrative Assistant.

She lives in Devils Lake with her husband and their son. She is currently learning a new language, Afrikaans, and enjoys her family time. She also likes reading books, grilling with family and friends, and spending time at the lake whenever she can.

