NDFU supports Biden's executive order addressing monopolies

DEVILS LAKE - North Dakota Farmers Union President Mark Watne said he supports President Joe Biden’s executive order addressing monopolies and concentrated markets in the U.S. economy.

“We’re excited and encouraged by President Biden’s executive order today, which takes important steps toward a system that works for farmers, ranchers and consumers," Watne said. "For decades, Farmers Union has called for action on these issues. We’re happy to see movement toward fixing inequities in the marketplace"

Watne said the state needs competitive markets as the state cant afford to stand by as big monopolies continue posting record profits while farmers and ranchers go out of business.

The order includes 72 initiatives that will strengthen antitrust enforcement, protect livestock producers from abusive practices, improve food labeling schemes, lower rail freight costs, and create new market opportunities for farmers and ranchers.

