Kudos to K. Thor and Joanne Thompsom

Staff Feature

DEVILS LAKE - K. Thor and Joanne Thompson were recently honored for their many years of service and dedication to Eventide Heartland. A celebration was held on June 13, 2021, to honor K. Thor and Joanne by naming the Eventide Heartland centrum after them. A program was held with special music, shared stories from Eventide’s CEO and past board members. K. Thor was thanked for his many years serving on the Heartland and Eventide board of directors. Many guests attended and shared in the celebration.

The Thompson Endowment Fund was established by the Eventide Foundation in their honor to support the programs of Eventide Heartland. If you would like to contribute to this fund to honor K. Thor and Joanne Thompson, please contact Trudy Latozke, Director of the Foundation at (218)291-2287 or trudy.latozke@eventide.org.

