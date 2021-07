DEVILS LAKE - Former Ramsey County Farm Bureau president, Rodney Brown, joining current RCFB president, Dan Plemel, for a cool bottle of water compliments of RCFB at the 4-H Achievement Days. A drawing for a free RCFB membership was held and Dennis Schiele of Devils Lake was the lucky winner.

Be sure to follow Devils Lake Journal on our twitter page, @devilslakenews, and like us on Facebook!