What's on the shelf at Lake Region Public Library

Celeste Ertelt

Devils Lake Public Library

DEVILS LAKE-The Book Club read will be Horseman, Pass By written by Larry McMurty. Book discussion will be on August 4 at 5:30 pm via zoom. Please see library staff for books and details. Also new book displays such as: A New non-fiction display, Summer Reads, New Staff Picks and If You Liked the Movie…You’ll Love the Book.

Murder at the Lakeside Library by Holly Danvers (Adult Fiction). Rain Wilmont has just returned to her family's waterfront log cabin in Lofty Pines, Wisconsin after the untimely death of her husband. The cabin is peaceful compared to Rain's corporate job and comes with an informal library that Rain's mother, Willow, used to run. But as Rain prepares for the re-opening of the library, all hopes for a peaceful life are shattered when she discovers the body of Thornton Hughes, a real estate buyer, on the premise.

Secrets of the Force: The Complete, Uncensored, Unauthorized Oral History of Star Wars by Edward Gross. (Adult Non-Fiction). For the past four decades, no film saga has touched the world in the way that Star Wars has, capturing the imaginations of filmgoers and filmmakers alike. Now, for the first time ever, Edward Gross and Mark A. Altman, the bestselling authors of The Fifty-Year Mission, are telling the entire story of this blockbuster franchise from the very beginning in a single exhaustive volume.

The Shadow by James Patterson (Adult Fiction). Only two people know that 1930s society man Lamont Cranston has a secret identity as the Shadow, a crusader for justice. One is his greatest love, Margo Lane, and the other is fiercest enemy, Shiwan Khan. When Khan ambushes the couple, they must risk everything for the slimmest chance of survival . . . in the future. A century and a half later, Lamont awakens in a world both unknown and disturbingly familiar. The first person he meets is Maddy Gomes, a teenager with her own mysterious secrets, including a knowledge of the legend of the Shadow.

It's Better This Way by Debbie Macomber (Adult Fiction). It's been nearly six years since Julia Jones had her heart broken. After her husband became involved with another woman, she did everything she could to save their marriage, to no avail. Distraught after selling the family home, Julia moved into a condominium complex that offers the warmth and charm of a fresh start. Now, having settled into her new community and sold her successful interior design business, she's embraced a fulfilling new life, one that doesn't seem to need a man in it. Her beloved father's trusty saying is ringing truer than ever: It's better this way.

Olympus, Texas by Stacey Swann (Adult Fiction). The Briscoe family is once again the talk of their small town when March returns to East Texas two years after he was caught having an affair with his brother's wife. His mother, June, hardly welcomes him back with open arms. Her husband's own past affairs have made her tired of being the long-suffering spouse. Is it, perhaps, time for a change? Within days of March's arrival, someone is dead, marriages are upended, and even the strongest of alliances are shattered. In the end, the ties that hold them together might be exactly what drag them all down.

Stop by the library and check out our displays. Check out our website: devilslakendlibrary.com

No Story time until further notice.

Free Pop-up COVID Vaccination Clinics will be held Tuesday, July 13 and Tuesday, July 20 from 2-4 pm at the Public Library. Vaccinations provided by Lake Region District Health Unit.

Summer Reading is wrapping up.Please turn in your reading logs the week of July 12-July 17. If you have questions please e-mail at lrpl.lavae@gmail.com

Library Board meeting July 13 at 10:30 a.m. via Zoom and in person at the Library Community Room

Be sure to follow Devils Lake Journal on our twitter page, @devilslakenews, and like us on Facebook!