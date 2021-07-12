ND Medicaid advisory committee to meet July 13 to learn about new managed care contract for Medicaid Expansion program

Heather Steffl

BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Human Services’ Medicaid Medical Advisory Committee will meet on Tuesday, July 13, from 4 to 6 p.m. CT, to learn about the state’s new contract with Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Dakota for Medicaid expansion managed care services.

The public is encouraged to join the meeting by Microsoft Teams or by conference call. Interested individuals can also join the meeting at Great River Energy, Fort Union East Conference Room, 1611 E. Century Ave., in Bismarck. Medicaid members are encouraged to attend.

The meeting agenda also includes discussion about a possible temporary increase in the Federal Medical Assistance Percentage (FMAP) for certain Medicaid home and community-based services that help children, older adults and people with disabilities to remain living as independently as possible in their homes, and the option to extend Medicaid postpartum coverage from 60 days to one year.

Other topics include eligibility for the Medicaid 1915(i) State Plan amendment for home and community-based behavioral health services and provider recruitment to expand access to the Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly program, which offers health care and in-home services to qualifying people age 55 and older to help them stay as healthy and independent as possible.

A representative from the department’s Aging Services Division will give an update on the state’s U.S. Department of Justice settlement agreement. Other business will be discussed.

A complete agenda is online at www.nd.gov/dhs/info/publicnotice/index.html. The meeting can be accessed virtually using a Microsoft Teams link or conference call at 701-328-0950, conference ID: 556 238 71#.

Individuals with disabilities who need accommodations, including auxiliary aids to participate, can contact Stacey Koehly at 701-328-4807, toll-free 800-755-2604, 711 (TTY) or skoehly@nd.gov.

The Medicaid Medical Advisory Committee provides input on key initiatives, policies and administration of North Dakota Medicaid, which is the state and federally-funded health program that serves qualifying pregnant women, children, people with disabilities and other individuals.

