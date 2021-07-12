N.D. 4-H Ambassadors Convene in Fargo

Sue Quamme

Reporter

DEVILS LAKE - The North Dakota 4-H Ambassadors gathered in Fargo in late June to host their yearly Extension Youth Conference.

Extension Youth Conference is a leadership event for North Dakota youth in grades seven to 12. Youth gather at North Dakota State University for the four-day event. Youth delegates attend leadership workshops, complete service learning and gain insight from keynote speakers. Planning co-chairs Skyler Manney and Haley Cowin were pleased with the attendance that brought youth from across the state together.

For service learning, youth assembled 200 bags of fresh produce for the Great Plains Food Bank youth summer feeding program. Youth attended skill-building workshops such as range judging, succulent grafting, painting and soap-making. The conference’s keynote speaker was Nick Scott, a Wheelchair Bodybuilder champion and motivational speaker.

“It was a pleasure hearing about how Nick Scott has accomplished such impressive things like becoming a decorated bodybuilder,” says Tucker Regner, an Ambassador from Osnabrock, N.D.

The North Dakota 4-H Ambassadors is a group of young adults ages 16 to 22 whose goal is to promote 4-H throughout the state. The group selects new candidates twice a year. Two new members were elected at this year’s conference - Michaela Mitchell of Richardton, N.D., and Andrew Myrdal of Edinburg, N.D.

“We had a wonderful conference this year and look forward to seeing everybody next year,” says Linnea Axtman, an Ambassador from Fargo.

For more information about the 4-H Ambassadors, contact Tobias Zikmund, who has been a North Dakota 4-H Ambassador for 4 1/2 years. He serves as a youth leader of the program. He can be reached at 701-331-9704 or toby.zikmund@gmail.com.

