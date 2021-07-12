North Dakota State University’s Langdon Research Extension Center (LREC) will hold its field day live this year on July 22.

Staff Feature

NORTH DAKOTA - The event will run from 8:30 a.m. to noon, followed by lunch.

“Local growers will receive the most up-to-date information regarding the many challenges of the 2021 growing season in northeastern North Dakota,” says Randy Mehlhoff, the center’s director.

Topics that will be covered and the presenters are:

Cover crops on saline and sodic field areas, Naeem Kalwar, Extension soil health specialist at the LREC

NDSU soybean crop breeding program update, Carrie Miranda, NDSU soybean breeder

NDSU pulse crop breeding program update, Nano Bandillo, NDSU pulse crop breeder

NDSU hard red spring wheat (HRSW) breeding program report, Andrew Green, NDSU HRSW breeder

2021 small-grain disease update, Andrew Friskop, NDSU Extension specialist in small grain diseases

2021 canola growing season report, Ron Beneda, CHS agronomist

2021 insects affecting canola and other crops in northeastern North Dakota, Anitha Chirumamilla, Extension agriculture and natural resources agent for Cavalier County

2021 canola disease update, Venkat Chapara, LREC research plant pathologist

Soybean and dry bean row spacing study, Bryan Hanson, LREC research agronomist

Northeastern North Dakota weed problems, Joe Ikley, NDSU Extension weed specialist

