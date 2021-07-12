North Dakota State University’s Langdon Research Extension Center (LREC) will hold its field day live this year on July 22.
Staff Feature
NORTH DAKOTA - The event will run from 8:30 a.m. to noon, followed by lunch.
“Local growers will receive the most up-to-date information regarding the many challenges of the 2021 growing season in northeastern North Dakota,” says Randy Mehlhoff, the center’s director.
Topics that will be covered and the presenters are:
- Cover crops on saline and sodic field areas, Naeem Kalwar, Extension soil health specialist at the LREC
- NDSU soybean crop breeding program update, Carrie Miranda, NDSU soybean breeder
- NDSU pulse crop breeding program update, Nano Bandillo, NDSU pulse crop breeder
- NDSU hard red spring wheat (HRSW) breeding program report, Andrew Green, NDSU HRSW breeder
- 2021 small-grain disease update, Andrew Friskop, NDSU Extension specialist in small grain diseases
- 2021 canola growing season report, Ron Beneda, CHS agronomist
- 2021 insects affecting canola and other crops in northeastern North Dakota, Anitha Chirumamilla, Extension agriculture and natural resources agent for Cavalier County
- 2021 canola disease update, Venkat Chapara, LREC research plant pathologist
- Soybean and dry bean row spacing study, Bryan Hanson, LREC research agronomist
- Northeastern North Dakota weed problems, Joe Ikley, NDSU Extension weed specialist
Be sure to follow Devils Lake Journal on our twitter page, @devilslakenews, and like us on Facebook!