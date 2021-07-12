Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park to Host Living History Event

Kristin Byram

Special to Devils Lake Journal

MANDAN, ND – Watch history come to life at Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park on June 17 and 18. The park will be hosting a Living History Garrison event, setting the clock back to 1873 for visitors to witness daily life as a frontier soldier. Living historians and reenactors from across the region will be present to portray Company B of the 6th Regular U.S. Infantry, which was responsible for founding, building, and defending Fort Abraham Lincoln in 1872 and 1873. Several programs and demonstrations will be presented throughout the weekend for visitors including 1870’s drill, formations, parades, and cooking for a company of infantry.

“The living history events at Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park offer visitors of all ages the chance to experience history first-hand,” said Erik Dietrich, park manager. “While visitors can explore the historic buildings on any visit, this weekend really brings it all to life in a unique way.”

The weekend will also include a special youth program on Saturday, July 17 from 10 a.m. to noon. This is the last chance this summer for kids to participate in the Life of a Soldier program, which is designed for elementary school-aged children. During the program, kids take the official oath of enlistment in the U.S. frontier military and learn about life on the frontier post, the basics of field drill on the parade ground, and their role as part of Fort Abraham Lincoln. Please call 701.667.6385 or email falsp@nd.gov to reserve a spot for your child as participation is limited. Registration is free with paid park vehicle entrance.

Established in 1907, Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park is the oldest state park in North Dakota and provides camping, outdoor recreation, historic tours, and more. Permits are required for entrance to Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park. Purchase a daily permit for $7 or an annual permit for $35 online or at the park entrance.

The mission of the North Dakota Parks and Recreation Department is to offer a diversity of recreation opportunities and sustainably manage resources.

