Electronic Posting Deadline Soon Approaching

Staff Report

Bismarck, N.D. -- NDFB would like to remind North Dakota landowners of the approaching deadline to electronically post their land. The deadline is July 15, 2021.

North Dakota is one of the few states that requires landowners to post their land. Following legislation passed during the 2021 North Dakota Legislative Assembly, landowners can post their land electronically while still having the option of physically posting their land if so desired, and any signage at the location still takes precedence.

“Electronic posting is a step in the right direction, allowing landowners to post land without the hassle and expense of physically posting every acre,” says NDFB President, Daryl Lies. “Some landowners have had to use a number of different avenues, including boats, horses and ATV’s to legally post their land and they now have a much more practical way of doing so.”

The new system gives hunters the ability to know where they stand at all times and can better pre-plan their hunts.

NDFB’s podcast, Straight Talk with NDFB features an episode about the development of the electronic posting system in North Dakota and can be listened to at ndfb.org/straight-talk.

The electronic posting laws go into effect August 1, 2021.

