Soul’d Out Quartet to perform at STEER Inc. BBQ

DEVILS LAKE - On Saturday evening, July 17th, at 5:00 PM, Soul’d Out Quartet will present a program at the Annual Beef Barbecue sponsored by STEER, Inc. Soul'd Out Quartet

travels the country with a mission of evangelism and discipleship to not only win souls

for Christ by telling the world "what the world doesn't know", but also to further strengthen and encourage God's people to be the salt and light to the world and ambassadors for Christ, that we are each called to be and to exhort God's people to be servants with hearts on fire!

STEER, Inc. is a non-profit organization designed to channel funds to missions. Funds generated through the STEER program are used for individual missionary support, world relief, medical needs, Christian radio, literature, aviation and education facilities overseas. Approximately 800 farmers/ranchers from 34 states generated over 1.1 million dollars for missions this fiscal year. STEER, Inc. has channeled over 31 million dollars to missions since the program began in 1957.

The public is invited to attend the Barbecue at GracePoint Church, 205 43rd Ave, Bismarck, North Dakota. RESERVATIONS MUST BE MADE IN ADVANCE FOR THE MEAL BY CALLING THE STEER OFFICE AT 701-258-4911 or Email: events@steerinc.com BY WEDNESDAY, JULY 14th. If you don’t reserve a meal ticket you can still come and enjoy the concert. A free-will mission offering will be received to cover the cost of the meal and for the ministry of STEER.

