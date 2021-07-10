NDSU Bison Strides to Host Equine Mental Health and Learning Workshop

Erika Berg

SPECIAL TO DEVILS LAKE NEWS JOURNAL USA TODAY NETWORK

DEVILS LAKE - North Dakota State University’s Bison Strides will host a Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship International Equine Specialist in Mental Health and Learning (ESMHL) workshop and horsemanship skills test Aug. 19-22 on the NDSU campus.

The training is designed for equine professionals as well as for those who want to learn more about working with mental health and education professionals who partner with horses to provide services. Topics include how to design safe and effective equine interventions, understanding mental health and learning challenges, and assessing horse responses during sessions.

The cost is $575 for the four-day ESMHL workshop and skills test and $450 for the three-day workshop only. Discounts are available for Bison Strides volunteers and college students.

The deadline to register is July 16. For more information, call 701-231-9611. Registration forms also are available on the Bison Strides website at https://ndsubisonstrides.wixsite.com/mysite.

