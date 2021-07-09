USDA Awards $6 Million for Water Infrastructure in North Dakota

STAFF REPORT

BISMARCK – U.S. Senator Kevin Cramer (R-ND) announced today the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) awarded the following grants and loan totaling $6,058,020:

$2,644,000 loan and a $747,020 grant to the City of Ellendale to replace sewer pipe and manholes for the city;

$2,000,000 to the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians to construct sewer improvements, replace sewer mains and sagging pipes with new PVC pipe, and install new manholes; and

$667,000 to the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians to construct a water reservoir and booster station and provide a reliable supply of water to the water treatment plant.

The funds come through the Water and Waste Disposal Loan and Grant Program, which provides funding for clean and reliable drinking water systems, sanitary sewage disposal, sanitary solid waste disposal, and storm water drainage for households and businesses in eligible rural areas with populations of 10,000 or less.

