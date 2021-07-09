North Dakota Guard Soldiers to Support Southwest Border

Bill Prokopyk

BISMARCK, N.D. — The North Dakota National Guard’s Bismarck-based 957th Engineer Company (Multi-Role Bridge) was alerted for duty at the southwest border of the United States.

The unit will mobilize with about 125 Soldiers and is expected to support U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

“We are deeply grateful for the courageous men and women of the North Dakota National Guard and their readiness to protect our great state and nation when needed,” said Burgum. “We have monitored the ongoing crisis at the southern border and have responded to the request by sending North Dakota National Guard Soldiers to support the efforts to secure our border.”

Soldiers of the 957th Engineer Company deployed to Iraq in 2003 to 2004, and Kosovo in support of NATO peacekeeping in 2009 to 2010. The unit has also supported North Dakota National Guard domestic response operations like the 2011 statewide flood fight and the COVID-19 pandemic support.

“The high level of readiness and extreme professionalism of our Guard members enable us to quickly respond when called upon to serve,” said Maj. Gen. Al Dohrmann, N.D. adjutant general. “The great continuous support from our families, employers and communities helps ensure mission success.”

Currently, the North Dakota National Guard has nearly 375 Soldiers and Airmen mobilized. About 70 Soldiers with Company C, 2nd Battalion, 285th Aviation Regiment and 225 Soldiers of the 1st Battalion, 188th Air Defense Artillery Regiment are on duty in the National Capitol Region. Additionally about 75 Airmen are mobilized overseas to various locations.

The Bismarck-based 957th Engineer Company unit is expected to begin their duty early autumn, 2021.

