Lyman earns Mark of Excellence Certified Top Performer award

Stacey Dimmler

GUEST WRITER

Bergstrom Cars would like to Congratulate Lake Chevrolet Buick GMC Sales Manager Scott Lyman on achieving the Mark of Excellence Certified Top Performer award from General Motors. This is Scott’s 10th year in a row of earning this distinction for demonstrating Outstanding Product Knowledge and Customer Satisfaction. It only takes a few minutes in Scott’s office to see how passionate he is about helping every person who walks through the door.

Scott has been in the car business for 31 years, and really enjoys his role as sales coach at Lake. “The automotive business is a challenging business that changes daily. The best part of the business is meeting and helping people. “

Scott has a passion for all things on wheels, especially motorcycles. He’s an avid rider with 8 motorcycles! Scott and his wife Collette have 3 sons: Dusty (works as a salesperson at Lake Chevy), Brett, and Nicholas.

Wayne Brandt, General Manager at Lake Chevy said that “Scott really works hard at what he does, and 10 years running as a top performer for General Motors is a great accomplishment. You will never have a conversation with Scott without a smile on his face. Scott has the best attitude, and is very helpful, knowledgeable, and a great asset to the Lake Chevrolet team. We are very proud- thank you Scott!”

