Community Shout Out: Thanks to our Art Festival Sponsors

Devils Lake - Lake Region Heritage Center would like to send a shout out to the wonderful sponsors who helped them make their first art festival a huge success.

Lake Region Arts Council

North Dakota Council on the Arts

Bergstrom Cars

Devils Lake Tourism

Leevers Foods

Aegis LLC

Chautauqua

Western State Bank

Bremer Bank

American Legion Post 24

Lake Region State College

Chamber of Commerce

Lisa Crosby, museum director said she also wanted to thank all of the fabulous artists that entered and the vendors that participated in this awesome event.

"The performers were fantastic as well: Samantha Richards and the Devils Lake Choir, The Home School Choir, Jeremiah Johnson and the Community Orchestra, Peter Foss and the “Grease” cast, Lake Region Singers with Duane Jackson Sr. commentating, and the fabulous Miki Noltimeir and Miki’s School of Dance performers," Crosby said. "Thank you to our art demonstrators: Jim Paulson and the Wood Carvers Club, Deborah Carlson from Lake Region State College, Dean Hagen Blacksmithing, Jon Offutt Glass Blowing and the Blue Grass Jam session musicians."

