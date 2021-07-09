AWARD PRESENTATION RECOGNIZING LAKE REGION DISTRCT HEALTH UNIT NURSE

Special to Devils Lake Journal

DEVILS LAKE - Annette Groves, RN, DON of Lake Region District Health Unit (LRDHU) has been recognized for making Camp Grafton a better and safer place to train Soldiers that arrive from across the United States.

Major Chance Schaffner, OIC, and CSM Cory Everson, Commandant, both from the 164th Regiment Regional Training Institute had the pleasure of awarding civilian, Annette Groves, the North Dakota State Meritorious Service Medal on Monday, June 21, 2021.

Annette received this award in front of her Administrator, Mr. Allen McKay, and 18 other staff of the four-county area that Lake Region District Health supports. Due to her selfless efforts, she inadvertently increased unit readiness and mission capabilities of the Soldiers and units across the nation, not only with flu and routine adult vaccination clinics at the RTI for the past three years, but also with COVID-19 testing during this challenging pandemic. Her willingness to support the RTI became a vital part of their re-opening strategy allowing Soldiers to keep training in North Dakota and return home to their units technically and tactically proficient. Her efforts directly impacted the 164th RTI being the only Training Institute out of 54 others to re-open at full student load capacity. This was on top of her demanding COVID-19 testing & vaccination clinics with the NDNG COVID Team. She also carried on with her normally scheduled Flu Clinics along with the many other public health duties for Ramsey County. Her dedication to the instructors and staff at the 164th Regiment Regional Training Institute, Camp Grafton, and the North Dakota Army National Guard has been ongoing and tremendously appreciated.

Be sure to follow Devils Lake Journal on our twitter page, @devilslakenews, and like us on Facebook!