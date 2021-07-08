GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE TO TAKE COMMAND OF E-11 AIRCRAFT FLEET
K. William Boyer
Devils Lake Journal
GRAND FORKS, N.D. – U.S. Air Force announced that the 319th Reconnaissance Wing (RW) at Grand Forks Air Force Base will take command of the new E-11 Battlefield Airborne Control Node aircraft mission, based at Robins Air Force Base in Georgia.
The Senate Defense Appropriations Committee has worked to grow the base’s missions including
- Working to convert Grand Forks to an ISR wing and re-designate the base as the lead for all U.S. Air Force Global Hawk operations.
- Upgrading the Global Hawk to support the widest possible set of missions including securing $29 million in Fiscal Year (FY) 2021 for upgrades to allow the aircraft to reroute around adverse weather conditions.
- Establishing a new space networking center in Grand Forks and linking it with unmanned aircraft operations in the Red River Valley, including the 319th RW.