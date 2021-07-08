Central Grasslands Research Extension Center Field Day Set

Kevin Sedivec

DEVILS LAKE - The field day at North Dakota State University’s Central Grasslands Research Extension Center near Streeter will be live this year on July 27.

The event begins with registration, coffee and doughnuts at 9:30 a.m. The livestock, forages and cover crop tour will run from 10 a.m. to noon, followed by lunch. The pollinator, monarch butterfly and bird tour will start at 1 p.m.

Also, NDSU Extension will provide water and forage nitrate testing sites. Anyone who has livestock drinking water that may be toxic or hay samples from annual forage crops that may be high in nitrates should bring samples (water samples in a bottle, forage samples in a paper bag) with for a quick test.

Topics for the livestock, forages and cover crop tour include:

Cereal forage varietal trial

Warm-season forage trial

Corn silage varietal trial

Oat variety trial for hay

Cover crop and winter cereal grazing and haying study

Putting weight on cows by winter grazing crop residues for less than 15 cents per day

Enhancing forage production and grazing efficiency using rotational grazing

Fetal programming of beef cattle

Topics for the pollinator, monarch butterfly and bird research update include:

Impacts of patch burn grazing on pollinator habitat

Impacts of patch burn, rotational and continuous grazing on upland bird habitat

Impacts of patch burn, rotational and continuous grazing on rangeland plant communities invaded with Kentucky bluegrass

Assessing patch burn and rotational grazing on monarch butterfly recruitment and habitat

Impacts of patch burn grazing on forage quality and mineral status

Impacts of Kentucky bluegrass thatch layer on the plant community

Drought management - grazing management strategies to create drought resiliency