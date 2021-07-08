Camp Grafton NGB’s Blood Drive Brings in 8 Volunteers

Staff Report

Devils Lake, ND – Camp Grafton Training Center hosted a blood drive with Vitalant on June 22, 2021 at Camp Grafton NGB which helped collect a total of 7 units of blood products for patients in need.

A total of 8 individuals volunteered to donate blood and 7 individuals were able to donate at the Vitalant blood drive on 6/22.

Vitalant expressed their gratitude to Kristi Hogness, who coordinated the drive, and Camp Grafton Training Center which sponsored the blood drive.

Living through a pandemic can lead to many uncertainties, although one thing we are sure of, is that the need for blood never ceases. Blood is only useable for 42 days, so a constant supply is always needed, no matter the season. Each day in this region to keep up with patient needs including preemies, surgery patients, accident victims and those battling cancer, 250 volunteer blood donors are needed daily!

Donors can make a convenient appointment to give blood at donors.vitalant.org or by calling 877-25-VITAL. With each donation, donors receive a free total cholesterol test and earn reward points! The next blood drive at this location is planned to be held on: Thursday September 9, 2021

Blood donation takes about an hour from check-in to refreshments, while the blood draw typically taking less than 10 minutes. Donors can save about 20 minutes by completing their Health History Questionnaire the day they donate on www.vitalant.org/health

Be sure to follow Devils Lake Journal on our twitter page, @devilslakenews, and like us on Facebook!