NDSU and WSC collaborate to address nursing workforce challenges

Minot– Williston State College and North Dakota State University School of Nursing are collaborating to create a seamless transition for WSC students with two-year nursing degrees to pursue their Bachelor of Science in nursing degrees through NDSU’s completely online RN to BSN program.

“NDSU and WSC are both excited to launch this partnership,” said WSC President John Miller. “It creates a fantastic opportunity for our students and benefits the Williston community as a whole.”

Williston is a center for regional economic growth, and healthcare services are critical. Sanford Health and the city in March of 2021 announced the construction of a new hospital and clinic in Williston.

“Our state, like many others, is struggling with a major challenge in terms of filling the demand for nurses,” said NDSU President Dean Bresciani. “That challenge is even more complicated in rural western parts of our state. Adding further opportunity is the exciting new Sanford Health facility coming to Williston.”

NDSU and WSC worked together to develop a solution that keeps nursing students and practicing nurses in Williston while furthering their educations. Students are able to begin their nursing journeys through WSC’s successful two-year RN program and then seamlessly transfer to NDSU’s completely online RN to BSN program.

The application process is convenient because NDSU and WSC are both in the North Dakota University System, which allows students to move within the system to advance their nursing careers.

The courses in NDSU’s online RN to BSN program build on the nursing knowledge that students gain in their associate degree educations, without repeating content from their previous nursing programs.

“NDSU hosts an all online RN to BSN completion program that is the top-ranked program in the nation. Two-year RN students can enter and complete their BSN degree through NDSU without ever leaving Williston. President Miller and I are excited about this solution to one of the significant workforce challenges of our state,” said Bresciani.

