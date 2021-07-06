Inpatient rehabilitation services expanding in Grand Forks as Encompass Health and Altru Health System form joint venture

Staff Report

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. and GRAND FORKS, N.D., June 29, 2021 – Encompass Health Corp. (NYSE: EHC) and Altru Health System today announced the finalization of their joint venture agreement to own and operate Altru’s existing inpatient rehabilitation unit. Altru’s 23-bed inpatient rehabilitation unit is located on Altru’s South Washington Medical Park campus in Grand Forks, North Dakota.

Altru’s inpatient rehabilitation unit, which will be Encompass Health’s first location in North Dakota, will undergo a name change to Altru Rehabilitation Hospital. Encompass Health and Altru will renovate the current space to increase the private patient room count from 23 to 40, create an activities of daily living suite, expand the therapy gym and start providing in-house dialysis services for rehabilitation patients that require them during their stay. The joint venture will begin operating the rehabilitation hospital once the renovation is complete, which is projected for summer 2022.

“We are honored to be partnering with Altru Health System on its existing inpatient rehabilitation unit in Grand Forks, which has provided exceptional rehabilitative care for more than 60 years,” said Mark Tarr, president and chief executive officer for Encompass Health. “As a national provider dedicated to rehabilitation services, we plan to help Altru further enhance its mission of improving health and enriching lives by helping patients regain the strength, function and confidence they need to move forward in their lives.”

“This partnership with Encompass Health will provide opportunities to expand our comprehensive inpatient rehabilitation services for our community now and into the future as we aim to be the premier inpatient rehabilitation hospital in the state,” shares Janice Hamscher, chief nursing officer and executive vice president for Altru. “We are united in our mission to provide the highest quality of compassionate care through the healthcare continuum. Together, we will serve our community by helping our patients restore their health and return to their lives with the highest level of function possible.”

In addition to 24-hour nursing care, Altru Rehabilitation Hospital will continue to offer physical, occupational and speech therapies to restore functional ability and quality of life. It provides care for patients recovering from debilitating illnesses and injuries including strokes and other neurological disorders, brain injuries, spinal cord injuries, amputations and complex orthopedic conditions. Altru Rehabilitation Hospital will have a continued commitment to excellence in stroke rehabilitation and acute neurologic and traumatic brain injury rehabilitation.

Altru’s inpatient rehabilitation unit, which has provided care to residents in the area since 1958, has consistently maintained its accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities. Encompass Health was selected as Altru’s partner for the inpatient rehabilitation hospital through a request for proposal process.

About Encompass Health As a national leader in integrated healthcare services, Encompass Health (NYSE: EHC) offers both facility-based and home-based patient care through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies. With a national footprint that includes 140 hospitals, 250 home health locations, and 94 hospice locations in 42 states and Puerto Rico, the Company provides high-quality, cost-effective integrated healthcare. Encompass Health is ranked as one of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For. For more information, visit encompasshealth.com

