Department of Environmental Quality releases North Dakota’s 2020 Drinking Water Compliance Report

BISMARCK, N.D. – Information about North Dakota’s public water systems is available in the newly released 2020 Drinking Water Compliance Report prepared by the North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality (NDDEQ).

“The purpose of the annual report is to improve consumer awareness of drinking water compliance issues,” said Greg Wavra, administrator of the NDDEQ’s Drinking Water Program.

North Dakota’s public water systems maintain an excellent Safe Drinking Water Act (SDWA) compliance record, with 99 percent of public water systems meeting all health-based standards. All community water systems have undergone a sanitary survey within the past three years. In 2020, the department issued certificates of compliance to 285 public water systems.

The report includes all SDWA violations incurred in North Dakota in 2020 and lists violations recorded in 2021 based on 2020 monitoring data. Consumers should have been informed of these violations by their water suppliers.

“It’s important to understand that most violations referred to in the 2020 report have been resolved,” Wavra said. “It is a significant challenge for public water systems and states to meet the ever-increasing number of requirements of the SDWA.”

To obtain a copy of the 2020 Drinking Water Compliance Report, write to the North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality, Division of Municipal Facilities, 918 E Divide Ave, Bismarck, ND 58501-1947; or call 701-328-5211. The report also may be viewed on the department’s website at https://deq.nd.gov/MF/. Click on DWP Publications under Drinking Water Program.

