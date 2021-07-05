What’s the Buzz from Lake Region Public Library

Celeste Ertelt

Devils Lake- The Book Club read will be In a Dark, Dark Wood by Ruth Ware. Book discussion will be on July 7 at 5:30 pm via zoom. Please see library staff for books and details. Also new book displays such as: Summer Reads, New Staff Picks and If You Liked the Movie…You’ll Love the Book.

Fallen by Linda Castillo (Adult Fiction). When a young woman is found murdered in a Painters Mill motel, Chief of Police Kate Burkholder is shocked to discover she once knew the victim. Rachael Schwartz was a charming but troubled Amish girl who left the fold years ago and fled Painters Mill. Why was she back in town? And who would kill her so brutally? Kate remembers Rachael as the only girl who was as bad at being Amish as Kate was—and those parallels dog her. But the more Kate learns about Rachael's life, the more she's convinced that her dubious reputation was deserved.

Choose Me by Tess Gerritsen (Adult Fiction). Taryn Moore is young, beautiful, and brilliant, so why would she kill herself? When Detective Frankie Loomis arrives on the scene to investigate the girl’s fatal plunge from her apartment balcony, she knows in her gut there’s more to the story. Her instincts are confirmed when surprise information is revealed that could have been reason enough for Taryn’s suicide or a motive for her murder. To English Professor Jack Dorian, Taryn was the ultimate fantasy: intelligent, adoring, and completely off limits.

An Irish Hostage by Charles Todd. (Adult Fiction). The Great War is over, but in Ireland, in the wake of the bloody 1916 Easter Rising, anyone who served in France is now considered a traitor, including nurse Eileen Flynn and former soldier Michael Sullivan, who only want to be married in the small, isolated village where she grew up. Even her grandmother is against it, and Eileen’s only protection is her cousin Terrence who was a hero of the Rising and is still being hunted by the British.

The Bone Code by Kathy Reichs (Adult Fiction). On the way to hurricane-ravaged Isle of Palms, a barrier island off the South Carolina coast, Tempe receives a call from the Charleston coroner. The storm has tossed ashore a medical waste container. Inside are two decomposed bodies wrapped in plastic sheeting and bound with electrical wire. Tempe recognizes many of the details as identical to those of an unsolved case she handled in Quebec years earlier. With a growing sense of foreboding, she travels to Montreal to gather evidence.

This is Your Mind Plants by Michael Pollan (Adult Non-Fiction). Of all the things humans rely on plants for - sustenance, beauty, medicine, fragrance, flavor, fiber - surely the most curious is our use of them to change consciousness: to stimulate or calm, fiddle with or completely alter, the qualities of our mental experience. Take coffee and tea: People around the world rely on caffeine to sharpen their minds. But we do not usually think of caffeine as a drug, or our daily use as an addiction, because it is legal and socially acceptable.

Six Crimson Cranes by Elizabeth Lim (Teen Fiction). Shiori'anma, the only princess of Kiata, has a secret. Forbidden magic runs through her veins. Normally she conceals it well, but on the morning of her betrothal ceremony, Shiori loses control. At first, her mistake seems like a stroke of luck, forest stalling the wedding she never wanted. But it also catches the attention of Raikama, her stepmother. A sorceress in her own right, Raikama banishes the young princess, turning her brothers into cranes.

Stop by the library and check out our displays. Check out our website: devilslakendlibrary.com

No Story time until further notice.

Library Board meeting July 13 at 10:30 a.m. via Zoom and in person at the Library Community Room.

Summer Reading is back at LRPL. Registration runs from May 4-May 29 for students entering grades 1-12 in the fall of 2021. Also students graduating this spring may participate. To register please stop in at the library or e-mail at lrpl.lavae@gmail.com

Any questions regarding this press release should be directed to Celeste Ertelt, Assistant Library Director. 701-662-2220