Summer H.E.A.T. continues with Click it or Ticket

Devils Lake, ND - Law enforcement agencies statewide will participate in Click it or Ticket July 1 to Aug. 19. The enforcement campaign and extra patrols are part of summer H.E.A.T. (Highway Enforcement of Aggressive Traffic) to prevent deaths on North Dakota roads.

Seat belts save lives and are the single most effective safety device to prevent death and injury in a motor vehicle crash. Preliminary crash fatalities in 2021 are trending higher than last year with 41 fatalities as of June 17, 2021. Of these fatalities, 55% were unbelted where seat belts were present in the vehicle.

“No matter how many miles you travel this summer, make sure that wearing your seat belt is always a part of the plan,” said North Dakota Highway Patrol Lt. Troy Hischer.

According to the North Dakota Department of Transportation, increased traffic on the roadways during the summer leads to an increased number of crashes and fatalities. Failure to wear a seat belt results in more motor vehicle fatalities in North Dakota than any other factor.

This reminder is a part of the Summer H.E.A.T. strategy and Vision Zero initiative to eliminate motor vehicle crash fatalities and serious injuries on North Dakota roads. Summer H.E.A.T. will take place through August to encourage everyone to wear a seat belt, use appropriate child passenger safety seats, follow all posted speed limits, and drive sober and distraction-free.

