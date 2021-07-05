LAKE REGION COMMUNITY FUND DISTRIBUTES $75,000 TO LOCAL GROUPS

Wakeford, Andy

Devils Lake, ND – The Lake Region Community Fund, a volunteer-driven organization, dedicated to funding needs in the community has awarded $75,000 to local organizations for the fiscal year 2022. Grant awards will be distributed beginning January 2022.

Each year, the 12-member board solicits financial contributions from local businesses and individuals in the annual ‘Red Packet’ Campaign. Funds collected are then awarded to groups and organizations who apply, each spring.

Twenty-seven organizations applied for funding, requesting more than $125,000. The board met on May 17th and awarded funds to 23 different organizations in the community that best align with the mission of the board. Grant recipients and funding requests are as follows:

Amachi Mentoring -Training for mentors

-Training for mentors Boy Scouts - Scholarships for youth and training programs

- Scholarships for youth and training programs Devils Lake Blue Line Club -Youth hockey equipment

-Youth hockey equipment Devils Lake Park Board - Scholarships for youth activities

- Scholarships for youth activities Devils Lake Cal Ripken Youth Baseball -Youth baseball equipment

-Youth baseball equipment Devils Lake Community Orchestra - Violin & Viola for youth students

- Violin & Viola for youth students Devils Lake Rotary Club -Funding for The Dolly Parton Imagination Library

-Funding for The Dolly Parton Imagination Library Support Services for Veterans Families - Food, medical and housing expenses for vets families

Food, medical and housing expenses for vets families Girls Scouts -Scholarships for youth and training programs

-Scholarships for youth and training programs Homeless Shelter -Funding for new appliances in new shelter location

-Funding for new appliances in new shelter location Hope Center- Food and distribution supplies

Food and distribution supplies Lake Region Ambulance - Personal protective equipment

Personal protective equipment Lake Region Auto Extrication - Extraction equipment

Extraction equipment

Lake Region Corporation -Funding for clothes closet and meetings

-Funding for clothes closet and meetings Lake Region Search & Rescue -Scuba gear/dive equipment

-Scuba gear/dive equipment Lake Region Special Education - Classroom sensory and life skills items

- Classroom sensory and life skills items Mid-State Volunteer Program -Office equipment and supplies

-Office equipment and supplies Safe Alternatives for Abused Families - Child activity kits, food and shelter supplies

- Child activity kits, food and shelter supplies Senior Meals & Services -Food for senior meals program

-Food for senior meals program Sweetwater Elementary -Classroom sensory room equipment

-Classroom sensory room equipment TLC Animal Rescue -Funding to spay and neuter animals

-Funding to spay and neuter animals

Veterans Resource Group -Funding for wheelchair ramp and medical supplies

-Funding for wheelchair ramp and medical supplies Veteran’s of Foreign Wars -Funding for ADA improvements

The Lake Region Community Fund (LRCF) is a volunteer-driven organization. Our purpose is to identify Lake Region community needs, develop a plan to address those needs, and bring together resources.

