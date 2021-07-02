Shelby Johnson named to dean’s honor list at Concordia

DEVILS LAKE – Devils Lake’s own Shelby Johnson was among more than 500 students from around the United States who were honored this semester by being named to the Concordia College Dean’s List for academic achievement.

Dr. Susan Larson, provost and dean of the college, announced the names of students whose superior academic achievement during the second semester of the 2020-21 academic year placed them on the Dean’s Honor List at Concordia College, Moorhead, Minn. “We offer our congratulations to these students on their academic accomplishments and are grateful for the many ways they have enriched our campus community,” says Larson.

To qualify for this designation, students must carry a minimum of 12 semester credits and have a grade point average of at least a 3.7 on a 4.0 scale.

K. William Boyer is the Managing Editor of the Devils Lake News Journal. He can be reached at kboyer@gannett.com, or by phone at (701) 662-2127.

Be sure to follow Devils Lake Journal on our twitter page, @devilslakenews, and like us on Facebook!