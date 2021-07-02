New North Dakota state highway map and visitor services enhancements unveiled at the Oriska rest area

ORISKA – The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) and North Dakota Department of Commerce unveiled the new state highway map and updated visitor services at the Oriska rest area.

The new North Dakota state highway map features a new design and integrates technology into the traditional road map. The design incorporates QR codes to provide easy access to more information on our cities, state parks, historic sites and other points of interest in the state. The last state map was distributed in 2017.

“North Dakota is truly a great place to explore and this map serves as a planning tool for those traveling in the state," said NDDOT Director Bill Panos. “We’re thrilled to partner with Commerce to ensure people who are traveling on our roadways have a great experience.”

With more travelers hitting the road this year, North Dakota has an opportunity to provide improved visitor services as we update existing visitor centers and rest areas throughout the state.

“The Oriska rest area has a fresh new look with engaging graphics, photos, state facts and a list of staffed community visitor centers,” Tourism and Marketing Director Sara Otte Coleman said. “The modern racks are filled with 120 brochures providing information on communities, attractions, activities and accommodations inspiring visitors to extend their stay in North Dakota.”

The new map along with other travel materials will also be available at North Dakota rest areas and visitor centers that provide the first opportunity to make an impression on travelers and encourage visitation to our communities, attractions and events throughout the state. The new state map can also be found at www.dot.nd.gov/business/maps.htm and ordered along with other tourism materials at www.ndtourism.com.

