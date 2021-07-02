Devils Lake arrests stats: June 20-July 2

DEVILS LAKE JOURNAL NEWSROOM

K. William Boyer

Devils Lake- Devils Lake Journal is dedicated to bringing you local information and keeping you up to date on what's happening. We will begin offering you weekly reports on statistics from the local police department on arrests reports in the area.

This weekly report will not however, give person information on the person's arrested. This report is rather to give you a statistics on crime in the area.

Here are the weekly arrests statistics for the Devils Lake area for the week of June 25 to July 2.

Total number of individuals arrested or cited this week: 38

Total number of call to LR Ambulance: 47

Breakdown by day:

6/25/2021:

Detox arrest: 1

Warrant Arrest: 1

Ambulance: 3

6/26/2021:

Warrant arrest: 2

DUI Arrest: 1

Ambulance: 15

6/27/21:

Detox arrest: 1

Warrant arrest:2

Ambulance: 7

6/28/21:

Warrant arrest: 6

DUI arrest: 1

Ambulance: 3

6/29/21:

Warrant arrest: 1

Ambulance: 3

6/30/21:

Warrant arrests: 9

Assault arrests: 1

Driving Under Suspicion/Revocation: 3

7/1/2021:

Warrant arrests: 3

Ambulance: 4

7/2/2021:

Detox arrests: 2

Warrant arrests: 4

Arrest for violation of restraining order: 1

Ambulance: 6

1 motor vehicle accident was reported to the police office.