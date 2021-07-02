Amachi Mentoring and Recovery has a new location in Devils Lake and has expanded its services.

Devils Lake Journal

DEVILS LAKE - Amachi made the decision to purchase the former Engen Law Office building a few months back.

According to board chair, Ryan Hanson, “Amachi is adding additional programs which means additional employees, and we could no longer house everything in the same space and wanting to stay in downtown Devils Lake this was the most practical choice”. There are two apartments above the office which covers most of the expenses making it a good business decision.

With the added space Amachi employs care coordinators and peer support specialists to work with persons on their road to recovery from addiction. Amachi partners with the ND Department of Human Services and ND Department of Corrections with the Free Through Recovery and Community Connect programs to offer services to those who qualify for either of those programs. Amachi also works with persons who do not fall under the requirements of those state sponsored programs. This is made possible by grants and donations.

According to Brenda Bergsrud, Director of Amachi, “we want all people needing recovery support to have the same opportunities”. Amachi partnered with Ramsey County Public Health for 2 years to provide support to those not on probation or parole prior to the ND Department of Human Services adding the Community Connect program. “We saw the need for all persons to be supported, so by partnering with the wonderful staff at Public Health we were able to add additional services”.

With that partnership Amachi was able to bring in life skill workshops with area professionals, such as a budgeting class and human resources to teach employment skills.

“The workshops were a great opportunity to bring in area professionals to volunteer their time to assist persons in recovery and also invite patients from Heartview in Cando to participate and gain knowledge and lessen any barriers they may face”. According to Brenda Bergsrud, “we could never do this alone, I have to give credit to all of the agencies and persons we partner with to be successful with this program.” “We work closely with probation and parole, human services and other agencies for referrals and to bring about complete services to those in need” states Bergsrud.

The Amachi staff works as a team. While one staff member is knowledgeable in housing and one who is more knowledgeable in another area and so on. With this combination the Amachi team will work together to bring about assistance with finding housing, employment, counseling, and gaining self -esteem while promoting self- advocacy. Amachi has care coordinators in several regions including the Lake Region, Turtle Mountain area, Bismarck, Selfridge, Beulah, Ft. Yates and Minot-Williston.

We continue to need mentors to work with our foundation program of youth mentoring. There are several youth needing a positive role model by making the commitment of spending at least one hour per week with a child.

“We have come full circle”, according to Hanson, “we are able to serve the youth, assist in recovery and now working with the Lake Region Shelter, provide housing with services”.

Amachi has offices in Devils Lake and Rolla and can be reached at 662-6767.

K. William Boyer is the Managing Editor of the Devils Lake News Journal. He can be reached at kboyer@gannett.com, or by phone at (701) 662-2127.

Be sure to follow Devils Lake Journal on our twitter page, @devilslakenews, and like us on Facebook!