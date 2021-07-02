Agronomy Tours Highlight Carrington Research Extension Center Field Day

Greg Endres

Crop agronomics, pest management and precision agriculture are among the topics that will be covered during the annual field day Tuesday, July 20, at North Dakota State University’s Carrington Research Extension Center (CREC).

“This is our premier summer event to showcase the center’s research and education programs,” says Greg Endres, Extension agronomist at the center.

Two crop tours will give participants an opportunity to view research trials and receive current production information. Speakers primarily will be NDSU crop scientists and Extension specialists.

The first tour will run from 9:30 a.m. to noon. Participants can learn about:

Spring wheat production update

Corn status and late-season production recommendations and wide-row corn with cover crops

NDSU crop breeder updates on soybeans, dry beans, canola and flax

CREC research on canola plant nutrition, dry bean production and fungicide spray droplet size for white mold suppression

After a noon meal, provided with partial sponsorship from the North Dakota Corn Utilization Council and Northern Pulse Growers Association, the second crop tour will run from 1:15 to 3:30 p.m. Specific topics are:

Precision agriculture: CREC research with unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) and demonstrations of pesticide application with UAV and robotic rock picking

Noxious weed update

Low pH soil management

Dry bean white mold disease and pulse crop disease management

In addition to the agronomy tours, field day visitors will have the opportunity to attend fruit, beef cattle and organic tours.