Williston Research Extension Center Field Days Set

Violeta Hobbs

DEVILS LAKE - Field days at North Dakota State University’s Williston Research Extension Center will be live this year on July 14-15.

The annual dryland agronomy and horticulture field day will be held Wednesday, July 14, at the center, which is 4.5 miles west of Williston on U.S. Highway 2. The event begins with registration at 3 p.m. Central time.

The dryland crops tour starts at 3:45 p.m. NDSU research scientists will highlight their work. Topics will include:

Drought: A soil perspective

Drought: A weed perspective

Drought: A livestock perspective

Root rot in peas

Soybean varieties/research update

Demonstration on the use of drones in variety selection

A concurrent horticulture program starts at 3:45 p.m. in the Ernie French Center for those interested in flowers, gardening and fruit/vegetable production. This will be followed by a garden tour. Program topics will include:

Williston beautification

Summer lawn and garden tips

Haskap production

A ribbon cutting ceremony for the center’s new seed cleaning facility will be held at 7 p.m. It will be followed by a free steak and lamb dinner for attendees. Area businesses are sponsoring the dinner.

The irrigation field day will be held on Thursday, July 15, at the NDSU Irrigated Nesson Research and Development Farm 23 miles east of Williston on North Dakota Highway 1804. Topics will include:

Irrigated canola production management

Soybean planting

Irrigated soybean varieties

Determination of optimum irrigation amount and timing for enhanced soybean yield, quality, water productivity and soil health in semiarid western North Dakota

Irrigated cover crop mixes

Foundation seed increase

Refreshments will be served starting at 8:30 a.m. and the irrigated crop tour will begin at 9 a.m. The irrigated field day will conclude with a noon luncheon sponsored by area businesses.

