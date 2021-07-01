North Dakota Baseball Scorecard: June 30

Devils Lake News Room

Devils Lake - Find out how your favorite team did during their latest game on June 30.

Kenosha Kingfish  Vs. Kokomo Jackrabbits at  Kokomo Municipal Stadium

Kenosha Kingfish
  • Kenosha Kingfish-7
  • Kokomo Jackrabbits-3

Final/14   1    2    3    4    5    6    7    8    9    1    0    1    1    1    2    1    3    14    R    H   E

 Kingfish    0    0    0    0    0    0    1    0    0    1    0    0    0    5     7    10    2

Rabbits        0    0    0    0    0    1    0    0    0    1    0    0    0    1    3    11    2

Battle Creek Bombers  vs Rockford Rivets  at Rockford Stadium

Battle Creek Bombers
  • Battle Creek Bombers-12
  • Rockford Rivets-7

Final/9                                    1    2    3    4    5    6    7    8    9    R    H    E

 Battle Creek Bombers            3    0    0    4    0    0    4    0    1    12    1    11

 Rockford Rivets                        3    0    1    0    1    0    0    2    0    7    12    2

 Kalamazoo Growlers vs Traverse City Pit Spitters at Turtle Creek Stadium

  • Kalamazoo Growlers-1
  • Traverse City Pit Spitters-4

Final/9                                1    2    3    4    5    6    7    8    9    R    H    E

 Kalamazoo Growlers        0    0    0    1    0    0    0    0    0    1    3    1

 Traverse City Pit Spitters    1    0    1    0    0    1    0    1    X    4    5    1

Madison Mallards vs Green Bay Booyah at Capital Credit Union Park

Madison Mallards
  • Madison Mallards-11
  • Green Bay Booyah-9

Final/9                                    1    2    3    4    5    6    7    8    9        R     H    E

 Madison Mallards                0    2    1    1    2    4    0    1    0    1    11     5    2

 Green Bay Booyah                4    0    0    1    1    1    1    0    1        9     14    2

Lakeshore Chinooks vs Wisconsin Rapids Rafters  at Witter Field

Wisconsin Rapids Rafters
  • Lakeshore Chinooks-3
  • Wisconsin Rapids Rafters-8

Final/9                                    1    2    3    4    5    6    7    8    9    R    H    E

 Lakeshore Chinooks            0    0    0    2    1    0    0    0    0    3        9   1

 Wisconsin Rapids Rafters    0    3    0    1    0    1    3    0    X    8    1    0    1

Fond du Lac Dock Spiders vs Wisconsin Woodchucks at Athletic Park

Fond Du Lac Dock Spiders
  • Fond du Lac Dock Spiders-6
  • Wisconsin Woodchucks-2

Final/9                                    1    2    3    4    5    6    7    8    9    R    H    E

 Fond du Lac Dock Spiders    0    0    0    0    0    0    1    0    5    6    1    12

 Wisconsin Woodchucks        0    0    0    0    1    0    1    0    0    2    4    1

Waterloo Bucks vs Rochester Honkers at Mayo Field

Rochester Honkers
  • Waterloo Bucks-0
  • Rochester Honkers-2

Final/9                        1    2    3    4    5    6    7    8    9    R    H    E

 Waterloo Bucks           0    0    0    0    0    0    0    0    0    0    2    0

 Rochester Honkers    0    0    0    0    1    0    1    0    X    2    1    0    0

Duluth Huskies vs Le Crosse Loggers at Copeland Park

Duluth Huskies
  • Duluth Huskies-6
  • La Crosse Loggers-3

Final/9                              1    2    3    4    5    6    7    8    9    R    H    E

 Duluth Huskies                0    1    1    0    1    1    1    1    0    6    9    3

 La Crosse Loggers          0    0    0    0    1    1    0    1    0    3    5    0

Mankato Moondogs vs St. Cloud Rox at Joe Faber Field

Mankato Moondogs
  • Mankato MoonDogs-5
  • St. Cloud Rox-4

Final/10                        1    2    3    4    5    6    7    8    9    1    0    R    H    E

 Mankato MoonDogs    1    0    0    0    1    0    0    2    0    1    5    1    2    3    

 St. Cloud Rox                0    0    2    0    1    1    0    0    0        0    4    9    2    

Bismark Larks vs Wilmar Stingers at Bill Taunton Stadium

Willmar Stingers
  • Bismarck Larks-3
  • Willmar Stingers-8

 Final/9                   1    2    3    4    5    6    7    8    9    R    H    E

 Bismarck Larks    0    0    0    1    0    0    0    1    1    3      5     2

 Willmar Stingers    0    0    2    5    0    1    0    0    X    8    6    2

Great Lakes East                W    L    PCT    GB    STREAK    LAST 10

Traverse City Pit Spitters    20    11    .645    -        2W                6-4

Kenosha Kingfish                16    13    .552    3.0    1W                6-4

Kokomo Jackrabbits            17    14    .548    3.0    1L                7-3

Rockford Rivets                    13    18.    419    7.0    5L                4-6

Battle Creek Bombers          12    17    .414    7.0    3W               5-5

Kalamazoo Growlers             11    20    .355    9.0    4L                2-8

Great Lakes West                W        L      PCT   GB    STREAK    LAST 10

Fond du Lac Dock Spiders    20    11    .645        -        4W            7-3

Wisconsin Woodchucks        20    11    .645        -        1L               6-4

Wisconsin Rapids Rafters    18    13    .812        2.0        5W           7-3

Lakeshore Chinooks            13    17    .419         6.5     4L            2-7

Madison Mallards                12    17    .400        7.0    1W            4-5

Green Bay Booyah                10    2    0.33    39.5    4L                2-8

Great Plains East             W        L      PCT   GB    STREAK    LAST 10

Waterloo Bucks                19        10    .655       -        1L                6-4

La Crosse Loggers            12        19    .387    8.0        7L            1-9

Eau Claire Express            11        19    .367    8.5        1L            5-5

Duluth Huskies                    10        19    .345    9.0        1W        4-6

Minnesota Mud Puppies        3        1        5.167  10.5        8L        1-9

Great Plains West               W        L      PCT   GB    STREAK    LAST 10

Mankato MoonDogs            21        8        .724        -        7W                9-1

St. Cloud Rox                       21        8    .724            -        1L                8-2

Bismarck Larks                    18        13    .581        4.0        2L                5-5

Rochester Honkers               13        14    .481        7.0        2W            7-3

Willmar Stingers                    14        17    .452        8.0        1W            3-7