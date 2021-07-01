North Dakota Baseball Scorecard: June 30
Devils Lake - Find out how your favorite team did during their latest game on June 30.
Kenosha Kingfish Vs. Kokomo Jackrabbits at Kokomo Municipal Stadium
- Kenosha Kingfish-7
- Kokomo Jackrabbits-3
Final/14 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 1 0 1 1 1 2 1 3 14 R H E
Kingfish 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 5 7 10 2
Rabbits 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 3 11 2
Battle Creek Bombers vs Rockford Rivets at Rockford Stadium
- Battle Creek Bombers-12
- Rockford Rivets-7
Final/9 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E
Battle Creek Bombers 3 0 0 4 0 0 4 0 1 12 1 11
Rockford Rivets 3 0 1 0 1 0 0 2 0 7 12 2
Kalamazoo Growlers vs Traverse City Pit Spitters at Turtle Creek Stadium
- Kalamazoo Growlers-1
- Traverse City Pit Spitters-4
Final/9 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E
Kalamazoo Growlers 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 3 1
Traverse City Pit Spitters 1 0 1 0 0 1 0 1 X 4 5 1
Madison Mallards vs Green Bay Booyah at Capital Credit Union Park
- Madison Mallards-11
- Green Bay Booyah-9
Final/9 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E
Madison Mallards 0 2 1 1 2 4 0 1 0 1 11 5 2
Green Bay Booyah 4 0 0 1 1 1 1 0 1 9 14 2
Lakeshore Chinooks vs Wisconsin Rapids Rafters at Witter Field
- Lakeshore Chinooks-3
- Wisconsin Rapids Rafters-8
Final/9 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E
Lakeshore Chinooks 0 0 0 2 1 0 0 0 0 3 9 1
Wisconsin Rapids Rafters 0 3 0 1 0 1 3 0 X 8 1 0 1
Fond du Lac Dock Spiders vs Wisconsin Woodchucks at Athletic Park
- Fond du Lac Dock Spiders-6
- Wisconsin Woodchucks-2
Final/9 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E
Fond du Lac Dock Spiders 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 5 6 1 12
Wisconsin Woodchucks 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 0 0 2 4 1
Waterloo Bucks vs Rochester Honkers at Mayo Field
- Waterloo Bucks-0
- Rochester Honkers-2
Final/9 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E
Waterloo Bucks 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0
Rochester Honkers 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 0 X 2 1 0 0
Duluth Huskies vs Le Crosse Loggers at Copeland Park
- Duluth Huskies-6
- La Crosse Loggers-3
Final/9 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E
Duluth Huskies 0 1 1 0 1 1 1 1 0 6 9 3
La Crosse Loggers 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 1 0 3 5 0
Mankato Moondogs vs St. Cloud Rox at Joe Faber Field
- Mankato MoonDogs-5
- St. Cloud Rox-4
Final/10 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 1 0 R H E
Mankato MoonDogs 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 2 0 1 5 1 2 3
St. Cloud Rox 0 0 2 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 4 9 2
Bismark Larks vs Wilmar Stingers at Bill Taunton Stadium
- Bismarck Larks-3
- Willmar Stingers-8
Final/9 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E
Bismarck Larks 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 1 3 5 2
Willmar Stingers 0 0 2 5 0 1 0 0 X 8 6 2
Great Lakes East W L PCT GB STREAK LAST 10
Traverse City Pit Spitters 20 11 .645 - 2W 6-4
Kenosha Kingfish 16 13 .552 3.0 1W 6-4
Kokomo Jackrabbits 17 14 .548 3.0 1L 7-3
Rockford Rivets 13 18. 419 7.0 5L 4-6
Battle Creek Bombers 12 17 .414 7.0 3W 5-5
Kalamazoo Growlers 11 20 .355 9.0 4L 2-8
Great Lakes West W L PCT GB STREAK LAST 10
Fond du Lac Dock Spiders 20 11 .645 - 4W 7-3
Wisconsin Woodchucks 20 11 .645 - 1L 6-4
Wisconsin Rapids Rafters 18 13 .812 2.0 5W 7-3
Lakeshore Chinooks 13 17 .419 6.5 4L 2-7
Madison Mallards 12 17 .400 7.0 1W 4-5
Green Bay Booyah 10 2 0.33 39.5 4L 2-8
Great Plains East W L PCT GB STREAK LAST 10
Waterloo Bucks 19 10 .655 - 1L 6-4
La Crosse Loggers 12 19 .387 8.0 7L 1-9
Eau Claire Express 11 19 .367 8.5 1L 5-5
Duluth Huskies 10 19 .345 9.0 1W 4-6
Minnesota Mud Puppies 3 1 5.167 10.5 8L 1-9
Great Plains West W L PCT GB STREAK LAST 10
Mankato MoonDogs 21 8 .724 - 7W 9-1
St. Cloud Rox 21 8 .724 - 1L 8-2
Bismarck Larks 18 13 .581 4.0 2L 5-5
Rochester Honkers 13 14 .481 7.0 2W 7-3
Willmar Stingers 14 17 .452 8.0 1W 3-7