North Dakota Baseball Scorecard: June 30

Devils Lake News Room

Devils Lake - Find out how your favorite team did during their latest game on June 30.

Kenosha Kingfish Vs. Kokomo Jackrabbits at Kokomo Municipal Stadium

Kenosha Kingfish-7

Kokomo Jackrabbits-3

Final/14 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 1 0 1 1 1 2 1 3 14 R H E

Kingfish 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 5 7 10 2

Rabbits 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 3 11 2

Battle Creek Bombers vs Rockford Rivets at Rockford Stadium

Battle Creek Bombers-12

Rockford Rivets-7

Final/9 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E

Battle Creek Bombers 3 0 0 4 0 0 4 0 1 12 1 11

Rockford Rivets 3 0 1 0 1 0 0 2 0 7 12 2

Kalamazoo Growlers vs Traverse City Pit Spitters at Turtle Creek Stadium

Kalamazoo Growlers-1

Traverse City Pit Spitters-4

Final/9 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E

Kalamazoo Growlers 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 3 1

Traverse City Pit Spitters 1 0 1 0 0 1 0 1 X 4 5 1

Madison Mallards vs Green Bay Booyah at Capital Credit Union Park

Madison Mallards-11

Green Bay Booyah-9

Final/9 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E

Madison Mallards 0 2 1 1 2 4 0 1 0 1 11 5 2

Green Bay Booyah 4 0 0 1 1 1 1 0 1 9 14 2

Lakeshore Chinooks vs Wisconsin Rapids Rafters at Witter Field

Lakeshore Chinooks-3

Wisconsin Rapids Rafters-8

Final/9 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E

Lakeshore Chinooks 0 0 0 2 1 0 0 0 0 3 9 1

Wisconsin Rapids Rafters 0 3 0 1 0 1 3 0 X 8 1 0 1

Fond du Lac Dock Spiders vs Wisconsin Woodchucks at Athletic Park

Fond du Lac Dock Spiders-6

Wisconsin Woodchucks-2

Final/9 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E

Fond du Lac Dock Spiders 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 5 6 1 12

Wisconsin Woodchucks 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 0 0 2 4 1

Waterloo Bucks vs Rochester Honkers at Mayo Field

Waterloo Bucks-0

Rochester Honkers-2

Final/9 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E

Waterloo Bucks 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0

Rochester Honkers 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 0 X 2 1 0 0

Duluth Huskies vs Le Crosse Loggers at Copeland Park

Duluth Huskies-6

La Crosse Loggers-3

Final/9 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E

Duluth Huskies 0 1 1 0 1 1 1 1 0 6 9 3

La Crosse Loggers 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 1 0 3 5 0

Mankato Moondogs vs St. Cloud Rox at Joe Faber Field

Mankato MoonDogs-5

St. Cloud Rox-4

Final/10 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 1 0 R H E

Mankato MoonDogs 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 2 0 1 5 1 2 3

St. Cloud Rox 0 0 2 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 4 9 2

Bismark Larks vs Wilmar Stingers at Bill Taunton Stadium

Bismarck Larks-3

Willmar Stingers-8

Final/9 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E

Bismarck Larks 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 1 3 5 2

Willmar Stingers 0 0 2 5 0 1 0 0 X 8 6 2

Great Lakes East W L PCT GB STREAK LAST 10

Traverse City Pit Spitters 20 11 .645 - 2W 6-4

Kenosha Kingfish 16 13 .552 3.0 1W 6-4

Kokomo Jackrabbits 17 14 .548 3.0 1L 7-3

Rockford Rivets 13 18. 419 7.0 5L 4-6

Battle Creek Bombers 12 17 .414 7.0 3W 5-5

Kalamazoo Growlers 11 20 .355 9.0 4L 2-8

Great Lakes West W L PCT GB STREAK LAST 10

Fond du Lac Dock Spiders 20 11 .645 - 4W 7-3

Wisconsin Woodchucks 20 11 .645 - 1L 6-4

Wisconsin Rapids Rafters 18 13 .812 2.0 5W 7-3

Lakeshore Chinooks 13 17 .419 6.5 4L 2-7

Madison Mallards 12 17 .400 7.0 1W 4-5

Green Bay Booyah 10 2 0.33 39.5 4L 2-8

Great Plains East W L PCT GB STREAK LAST 10

Waterloo Bucks 19 10 .655 - 1L 6-4

La Crosse Loggers 12 19 .387 8.0 7L 1-9

Eau Claire Express 11 19 .367 8.5 1L 5-5

Duluth Huskies 10 19 .345 9.0 1W 4-6

Minnesota Mud Puppies 3 1 5.167 10.5 8L 1-9

Great Plains West W L PCT GB STREAK LAST 10

Mankato MoonDogs 21 8 .724 - 7W 9-1

St. Cloud Rox 21 8 .724 - 1L 8-2

Bismarck Larks 18 13 .581 4.0 2L 5-5

Rochester Honkers 13 14 .481 7.0 2W 7-3

Willmar Stingers 14 17 .452 8.0 1W 3-7