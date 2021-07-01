Goehring appoints state veterinarian

BISMARCK – Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring has appointed Dr. Ethan Andress as the state veterinarian and the animal health division director at the North Dakota Department of Agriculture (NDDA).

“We are pleased to have Dr. Andress join the department and lead our state in the effort to prevent, manage and control contagious animal health diseases,” Goehring said. “Dr. Andress brings valuable experience in the field of veterinary medicine and extensive knowledge of bovine, equine and bison medicine. His business background will also be an asset to our animal health programs and the state.”

Dr. Andress graduated from South Dakota State University in Brookings in 1994 with a bachelor’s degree in biology. He earned his Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree from Iowa State University in 1997. Following graduation, he was the associate veterinarian at an animal health center in Redfield, SD. Since 2000, he has been an owner and partner of West River Veterinary Clinic in Hettinger, ND and has served his community as a mixed animal practitioner for 24 years.

Dr. Andress is a past president and a current member of the South Dakota Veterinary Medical Association, a member of the American Veterinary Medical Association, a member of the North Dakota Veterinary Medical Association, a member of the American Association of Bovine Practitioners and has served in various other veterinary and community organizations and associations.

“Dr. Andress’ longtime experience working in the field with producers will be an asset in the role of state veterinarian,” Dr. Gerald Kitto, president of the State Board of Animal Health said.

In his new role, Dr. Andress will work closely with Agriculture Commissioner Goehring and the State Board of Animal Health and will oversee NDDA’s animal health division, which is charged with protecting the health of domestic animals and non-traditional livestock, and administering all rules and orders of the State Board of Animal Health.

Dr. Andress officially starts July 12, 2021. Current State Veterinarian Dr. Susan Keller is retiring effective June 30, 2021, after more than 23 years of service to the state.

K. William Boyer is the Managing Editor of the Devils Lake News Journal. He can be reached at kboyer@gannett.com, or by phone at (701) 662-2127.

Be sure to follow Devils Lake Journal on our twitter page, @devilslakenews, and like us on Facebook!