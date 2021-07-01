Another National Champion from Ramsey County 4H

Rick Jorgenson

DEVILS LAKE - Our North Dakota 4H team for Smallbore Rifle at the 2021 4H National Championships held in Grand Island, NE over the week of the 21st thru the 25th of June was made up of Jacob Vaagen, Hannah Vaagen, Casia Steinhaus and Cassandra Christensen all of Devils Lake, ND. They fired 3 events at Grand Island; Silhouette Rifle, CMP Rimfire Sporter Rifle and NRA 3 Position Smallbore Rifle.

For the first match on Tuesday, they competed with their Silhouette rifles in a very strong wind that made the match extremely challenging for everyone. Jacob fired our top team score of 19 out of 40, only 2 points behind the leading score fired. Our team score made up of our top 3 individual scores was good for second place in the Silhouette team standings.

They fired the CMP Rimfire Sporter match on Wednesday, and Cassandra’s 584 out of 600 was good for 3rd place overall and led our team. Jacob ended up in 7th place and Casia in 10th place. Our team placed 3rd in this event.

On Thursday, we fired the 3 Position Smallbore Rifle event on the 4th and final relay during a warm and threatening rain. We were just barely able to complete the match before we had to stop because of lightning. We placed second as a team with a fine team score of 1631 out of a possible 1800. Casia fired the best individual score of the day, 552/600, followed by Hannah in 4th place and Jacob in 6th place.

On Friday, the overall individual winners and teams were announced. Jacob Vaagen is the Overall Individual 2021 4H National Smallbore Rifle Champion. Casia earned 5th place, Hannah was 8th and Cassandra was 18th overall. The team earned 2nd place overall (just .0556 behind the 3 match aggregate of the winning team).

North Dakota has a very small group of 4H smallbore rifle competitors. In fact, the group consists of only these four young people from Ramsey County. They competed against the best four young people from each of the other states represented; some of these states have hundreds and even thousands of young people competing to be the top four individuals from each state that are allowed to compete at the 4H Nationals.

Clearly, Jacob, Hannah, Casia and Cassandra represented North Dakota and Ramsey County 4H very well. If you see them on the street, congratulate them.

They and Ramsey County 4H really appreciate the support provided by Lake Region Shooting Sports Association and our community at large in their efforts to compete at this high level. If you donated or purchased a ticket in our raffle raising money earlier this year for this trip, we hope that you consider it money well spent.

K. William Boyer is the Managing Editor of the Devils Lake News Journal. He can be reached at kboyer@gannett.com, or by phone at (701) 662-2127.

Be sure to follow Devils Lake Journal on our twitter page, @devilslakenews, and like us on Facebook!