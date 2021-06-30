What’s on the shelf at Lake Region Public Library

Celeste Ertelt

Devils Lake - The Book Club read will be In a Dark, Dark Wood by Ruth Ware. Book discussion will be on July 7 at 5:30 pm via zoom. Please see library staff for books and details. Also new book displays such as: Summer Reads, New Staff Picks and If You Liked the Movie…You’ll Love the Book.

Someone to Cherish by Mary Balogh (Adult Fiction). When Harry Westcott lost the title Earl of Riverdale, he shipped off to fight in the Napoleonic Wars, where he was near-fatally wounded. After a harrowing recovery, the once cheery, light-hearted boy has become a reclusive, somber man. Though Harry insists he enjoys the solitude, he does wonder sometimes if he is lonely. Lydia Tavernor, recently widowed, dreams of taking a lover. She doesn't want to shackle herself to another man in marriage, but sometimes, she wonders if she is lonely.

The Personal Librarian by Marie Benedict (Adult Fiction) In her twenties, Belle da Costa Greene is hired by J. Pierpont Morgan to curate a collection of rare manuscripts, books, and artwork for his newly built Morgan Library. Belle becomes a fixture on the New York society scene and one of the most powerful people in the art and book world, known for her impeccable taste and shrewd negotiating for critical works as she helps build a world-class collection. But Belle has a secret, one she must protect at all costs. Belle's complexion isn't dark because of her alleged Portuguese heritage that lets her pass as white—her complexion is dark because she is African American...

The Third Grave by Lisa Jackson (Adult Fiction).The old Beaumont mansion is a rotting shell of its once-grand self. It leads to a grisly find in the cellar. Three graves. But only two skeletons…For Nikki, the discovery is a gift, the perfect subject for her next crime book—though Reed has made her promise not to keep involving herself in dangerous police business. But despite the increasing tension between them, Nikki can’t stay away from this story. Rumors are widespread that the burial site is the resting place of the Duval sisters—three young girls who went to the movies with their older brother, Owen, twenty years ago, and never returned.

Dead by Dawn by Paul Doiron (Adult Fiction).Mike Bowditch is fighting for his life. After being ambushed on a dark winter road, his Jeep crashes into a frozen river. Trapped beneath the ice in the middle of nowhere, having lost his gun and any way to signal for help, Mike fights his way to the surface. But surviving the crash is only the first challenge. Whoever set the trap that ran him off the road is still out there, and they’re coming for him. Hours earlier, Mike was called to investigate the suspicious drowning of a wealthy professor. Despite the death being ruled an accident, his elegant, eccentric daughter-in-law insists the man was murdered.

Stop by the library and check out our displays. Check out our website: devilslakendlibrary.com

No Story time until further notice.

Michael Albert is an artist and author from New York,

best known for his pop art collages.

Albert has developed a traveling Pop Art Collage workshop that he has brought to schools, libraries, museums, and other special events all over the country…

and now he’s coming to the Lake Region!

Check out his art work at www.michaelalbert.com

He will be presenting two collage workshop sessions

at LRPL on Friday, July 2nd, 2021.

1st Session: 10am to 12pm - this session will be for

SRP participants ages 7-9

*with an adult or older sibling also attending*

2nd Session: 2pm to 4pm - this session will be for

SRP participants ages 10-18

Please contact LaVae at lrpl.lavae@gmail.com

Summer Reading is back at LRPL. Registration runs from May 4-May 29 for students entering grades 1-12 in the fall of 2021. Also students graduating this spring may participate. To register please stop in at the library or e-mail at lrpl.lavae@gmail.com

Library Board meeting July 13 at 10:30 a.m. via Zoom and in person at the Library Community Room.

Any questions regarding this press release should be directed to Celeste Ertelt, Assistant Library Director. 701-662-2220