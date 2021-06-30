NDSU Agronomy Seed Farm Annual Field Tour Set

Brian Otteson

Wheat, soybeans, crop diseases and pests, soils, weed management and unmanned aircraft systems are among the topics for the annual field tour July 19 at North Dakota State University’s Agronomy Seed Farm.

The tour starts at 5 p.m. The Agronomy Seed Farm is one mile south and one mile west of Casselton, N.D.

NDSU research and Extension specialists will be on hand to discuss current crop issues and answer questions from producers and other visitors, says Brian Otteson, Agronomy Seed Farm director.

Tour topics and speakers include:

Soybean varieties and a soybean research update - Carrie Miranda, NDSU soybean breeder

Soil loss, new soybean fertility recommendations and salinity - Dave Franzen, NDSU Extension soil specialist

Update on current small-grain disease issues - Andrew Friskop, NDSU Extension small-grains plant pathologist

Updates on current disease issues in broadleaf crops and soybean cyst nematodes - Sam Markell, NDSU Extension plant pathologist

A project demonstrating the use of unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) to plant cover crop seeds - John Nowatzki, retired NDSU Extension agricultural machine systems specialist

Hard red spring wheat update - Andrew Green, NDSU hard red spring wheat breeder

Insect pest update and soybean gall midge - Jan Knodel, NDSU Extension entomologist

Following the field tour, a meal will be served by NDSU’s Carnivore Catering.

K. William Boyer is the Managing Editor of the Devils Lake News Journal. He can be reached at kboyer@gannett.com, or by phone at (701) 662-2127.

Be sure to follow Devils Lake Journal on our twitter page, @devilslakenews, and like us on Facebook!