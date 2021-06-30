Devils Lake – Have you ever wondered what it would be like to skate like an Olympic athlete? If the answer is yes, then perhaps you should visit the Holiday Mall in Devils Lake and check out a new and one of a kind establishment.

Elements that Shine International Skate School is a hidden gem that has recently opened its doors in an old clothing store right inside the mall across from the White House Café. It boasts state of the art Polyglide Synthetic Ice and has seating for skaters as well as audience members, sound system, and more!

The establishment brings year round ice skating training to the community by owners Laurie Johnson -Krueger and Dan Krueger.

Johnson - Kruger, a professional skater who has trained with Olympic and world coaches is trained in health and fitness and has performed numerous skate camps in North Dakota, Minnesota and Wisconsin. She is a four time National Pair's Champion and a Professional World's Pairs medalist in Jaca, Spain. She is the principal instructor at the establishment and said she was thrilled to bring this unique establishment to the community.

“What spoke to my heart was to open a skate school in this spot,” Johnson - Kruger said. “I’m really excited to bring something to the community that is of such interest to ice skaters and hockey players.”

Johnson - Kruger said her husband is a professional jump technician with the pole harness on ice and trains skaters in champion off-ice harness.

Johnson - Kruger said both she and her husband are passionate in figure skating and hockey training and brining the community together.

“I look forward in going out into the community and sharing my vision,” she said. “There is so much potential. Taking it to the next level is such an exciting thing for me.”

Both Dan and Laurie said they are thankful for the phase one, "Founding Sponsors" .

“Without the Business Community and the Individual Sponsors, we would not be here growing the skating community athletes. Krueger said, "I am also looking for phase 2" founding sponsors" which would help provide the purchase of a skate sharpener and skates.”

Johnson- kruger said the August LEARN TO SKATE (ages 4-10) registration is underway. There are a few spots available. This session goes from August 2nd through August 26th! They are also currently training 35+ advanced skaters, advancing their skating skill level for both figure skating and hockey. (Private/ Semi Private lessons).

For more information on Elements that Shine, or to become a sponsor, call 701-270-1630.

