BCBSND Earns North Dakota Medicaid Expansion Managed Care Contract

FARGO, N.D. – Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Dakota (BCBSND) has been selected by the North Dakota Department of Human Services (DHS) to provide Medicaid Expansion Managed Care services across the state. This contract emphasizes BCBSND’s commitment to making a difference in the lives of North Dakotans - focusing on creating a healthier tomorrow.

North Dakota is one of 36 states that elected to expand Medicaid to provide greater coverage to low-income adults. Since 2014, North Dakotans have had the option of Medicaid Expansion coverage, and now BCBSND will bring this population under a managed care arrangement, which seeks to help all individuals reach their optimal health status.

“We’re grateful for the opportunity to work with the North Dakota Department of Human Services and stand ready to embrace our role as a partner in collaborating with the state on achieving better health outcomes for North Dakotans,” Dan Conrad, president and CEO of BCBSND said. “BCBSND has a long history of focusing on creating a more sustainable, meaningful and reliable health care experience through our collaborative efforts with health care providers and other stakeholders across the state. We are excited to bring that experience to this new partnership.”

This is a four-year contract with optional extensions. The contract will start Jan. 1, 2022.

BCBSND has a comprehensive, North Dakota-specific and person-centered approach to improving the health and well-being of members. BCBSND’s mission to simplify health care, ensure affordability and elevate well-being directly aligns with the goals of Medicaid Expansion in North Dakota to give more individuals the opportunity to have affordable coverage, preventive services, and greater economic security in the event of accidents or illness.

“We understand the importance of this responsibility,” Conrad continued. “We’re motivated to continue to innovate to meet the unique needs of our friends, family and neighbors; no matter where they are in their health journey.”

DHS Executive Director Chris Jones said this partnership will ensure continued coverage for Medicaid Expansion members.

“We look forward to working together with BCBS on behalf of North Dakotans,” he said. “We have a shared mission of providing quality and efficient health care services that support well-being and improve the lives of the people we serve.”

