Altru Transforms COVID Hotline into New 24/7 Nurse Advice Line

Grand Forks, N.D. - After experiencing great success with our COVID Hotline, Altru is expanding this service to function as a Nurse Advice Line beginning Friday, June 25. Patients and community members will still be able to call 701.780.6358 for help with COVID-19 and other health questions.

“Since launching the COVID Hotline in March of 2020, we have taken more than 150,000 calls from people in North Dakota, Minnesota and even as far as California,” said Heather Strandell, COVID-19 Incident Commander for Altru. “Our team has proven to be a vital resource to our communities.”

Altru was the first health system in the state to launch a COVID-19 Hotline to help patients. During the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic in our region, the team took as many as 1,200 calls in a single day.

“The Nurse Advice Line will be a good option for patients of all ages with medical symptoms or injuries, medication questions, postop or post hospitalization questions,” said Strandell.

Callers with emergent symptoms are encouraged to call 911.

The Nurse Advice Line will be available to patients 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at 701.780.6358.

K. William Boyer is the Managing Editor of the Devils Lake News Journal. He can be reached at kboyer@gannett.com, or by phone at (701) 662-2127.

