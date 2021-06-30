Altru Announces Holiday Hours in Observance of the Fourth of July Holiday

Grand Forks, N.D. - Altru will adjust hours and close clinics, outpatient and retail services during the upcoming Fourth of July holiday weekend as follows:

• The Express Clinic at Altru Professional Center located at 4440 S. Washington St. will be open through the 4th of July holiday weekend with regular business hours:

o 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. | Monday – Friday

o 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. | Saturday & Sunday

• Express Video Visits will be open through the Fourth of July holiday weekend with regular business hours. o Express Video Visits are available every day 7 a.m. – 10 p.m.

• Truyu at Choice will be closed Saturday, July 3 – Monday, July 5.

• The pharmacy located in Altru Family Medicine Residency will be closed Monday, July 5.

• All other Altru Retail Pharmacy locations will be open from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. on Monday, July 5.

• All other clinics, support departments and non-patient care areas not required to provide patient care support 24/7 will be closed Monday, July 5.

