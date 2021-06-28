What are area Cub Scouts doing this summer

Special to Devils Lake Journal

Scouting isn’t just about survival in the outdoors but exploring many different and unique elements. At times, Cub Scouts get to explore the past, investigate crimes, or check out life on a farm. This June, Cub Scouts from across the Lake Agassiz District, (includes Pembina, Walsh, Grand Forks, Traill, Nelson, Ramsey, Towner & Cavalier Counties in Northeast North Dakota and the counties of Polk, Marshall, Red Lake, Pennington, Kittson, and Roseau counties in Northwestern Minnesota) attended one of three Cub Scout Day Camps.

These camps focused on the theme of “Weird Science” and Cub Scouts that attended where able to make homemade Ice Cream, build a wooden toolbox, launch model rockets, while being able to do traditional activities like BB Guns, Archery, Slingshots, and more! Over 120 youth attended one of the three “Weird Science” Day Camps that were held at Grahams Island State Park near Devils Lake, The Heritage Village in East Grand Forks, and the Thief River Falls Curling Club in Thief River Falls.

If you or someone you know is interested in getting involved in Scouting or registering your youth in the program you can contact Lane Schirado at lschirad@scouting.org

