North Central Research Extension Center to Hold Field Day

Shana Forster

DEVILS LAKE - North Dakota State University’s North Central Research Extension Center will hold an in-person field day tour on Wednesday, July 21, at the center, which is one mile south of Minot on U.S. Highway 83.

The event begins with registration at 8:30 a.m. Central time with a pest clinic and sun safety/skin screening clinic.

The crop tour starts at 9 a.m. NDSU researchers will highlight their work. Topics will include:

Acid soil management

Canola insect pests

Early season planting demonstration

Pulse crops breeding

Precision agriculture techniques for rock picking

Weed management in corn and soybeans

Weed resistance and Palmer amaranth

A ribbon cutting ceremony for the center’s new seed conditioning facility will be held at 11:30 a.m., followed by lunch. The Northern Pulse Growers Association and Northern Canola Growers Association are partial sponsors of the lunch.

