Devils Lake students receive  degrees from NDSU

DEVILS LAKE — North Dakota students included on the attached list were among the students to graduate from North Dakota State University in spring 2021. NDSU awarded 1,820 degrees to students.

From Devils Lake:

· Hunter Scott Brown- BS Crop and Weed Sciences

· Becca Lynn Dahl -BS Pharmaceutical Sciences

· Chandler Jamison Dick- MARCH Architecture

· Hunter Colbe Fee- BS Sport Management

· Jennifer Rose Mertens- BS Physical Education

