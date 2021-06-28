Stephanie Amiotte Joins ACLU as Legal Director for North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming

Staff Report

Stephanie Amiotte has joined the ACLU as the new legal director for the North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming chapter.

Amiotte (pronounced Amy-Et) will lead and expand the ACLU’s legal program to provide strategic leadership on both litigation and non-litigation legal advocacy to advance civil liberties and civil rights in the three states.

“Stephanie is a powerful advocate for those who need it most,” said Heather Smith, executive director of the ACLU of North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming. “Her experience working on complicated litigation with far-reaching impact, her ability to lead a dynamic team and her passion for justice are just a few of the reasons why we’re excited to have Stephanie on board. Her unique skill set and exemplary legal background will allow us to be even more vigilant in defending the rights of everyone living in our region.”

Amiotte comes to the ACLU with more than two decades of litigation experience in both civil lawsuits and federal indigent criminal defense with an emphasis on constitutional law. She has represented clients in federal and state courts and has extensive jury and court trial experience in both state and federal courts in South Dakota, Georgia and North Carolina.

“The ACLU has a strong history of fighting for justice through legal strategy and making historic change through litigation, and I’m excited to work with the team to continue that tradition,” Amiotte said. “Protecting the constitutional rights of all people is vital to the future of our democracy and the well-being of our most vulnerable communities. It’s a privilege to be able to do this work.”

Stephanie is an enrolled member of the Oglala Sioux Tribe. She is a graduate of the University of South Dakota and the University of South Dakota School of Law.

