Special to Devils Lake Journal

Kaitlyn Myrum makes VCSU President’s Honor Roll

Devils Lake - Kaitlyn Myrum of Petersburg, ND has earned the honor of being listed on the President’s Honor Roll at Valley City State University for the spring semester of the 2020-21 academic year. This honor is extended to students who have achieved a GPA of 4.0 demonstrating excellence in scholarship. Kaitlyn is the granddaughter of Buzz & Cherrie Lane Anderson and Alice & the late Stanley Myrum of Devils Lake.um of Petersburg, ND has earned the honor of being listed on the President’s Honor Roll at Valley City State University for the spring semester of the 2020-21 academic year. This honor is extended to students who have achieved a GPA of 4.0 demonstrating excellence in scholarship. Kaitlyn is the granddaughter of Buzz & Cherrie Lane Anderson and Alice & the late Stanley Myrum of Devils Lake.

K. William Boyer is the Managing Editor of the Devils Lake News Journal. He can be reached at kboyer@gannett.com, or by phone at (701) 662-2127.

Be sure to follow Devils Lake Journal on our twitter page, @devilslakenews, and like us on Facebook!