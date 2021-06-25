Community Shout Out: Midco gives to VFW

Devils Lake – In keeping with their community outreach efforts, Midco donated $2,0000 to the local VFW Post towards their ADA lift project.

Pictured from left to right Andrew Sogge, Try Johanson, Dale Robbins, Wes Widmar, Mike Grafsgaard.

