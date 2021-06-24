Devils Lake welcomes Coyote Pizzeria to town!

Devils Lake – For local pizza lovers, City Plaza in Devils Lake is brining a new and mouthwatering place to enjoy some hot fresh pizza in a clean and fun atmosphere with the new pizza restaurant “Coyote Pizzeria.”

This newly formed, locally owned and managed by local Devils Lake resident Dawn Rost, the pizzeria looks forward to offering patrons a wide variety of options for dinning including, dine in, drive thru, take out, and a new option called take and bake where patrons will be able to pick up prepared pizzas and take them home to bake later.

Rost said the project initially started as a keep it simple project but it blossomed to more. Initially Rost said they will be working with a short staff due to the shortage of workers nationwide.

“It will be ok,” she said. “We have four people who really know what they are doing and I have hired more [but we need to train them.]” Rost said.

Rost said choosing the location was a no brainer for her. As one of the hot spots in town, Rost, who is also an investor in city plaza felt, along with other investors of the center, the new restaurant would flourish in the already bustling complex that houses other ethnic restaurants including a Mexican dine in and coffee shop.

“Reggie [owner of the complex] wanted to open a pizzeria and knew I knew how to run one and asked me if I would and I said yes,” she said.

Rost said she had not hesitation about opening a pizzeria and dove right in to planning and setting up shop, including coming up with a name. Finally, after asking everyone they could for suggestions, they found one that stuck. When Coyote Pizzeria was suggested, Ross said they liked the uniqueness of the name for the area.

Rost said the restaurant will have several pizzas including specialty pizzas like totten taco, which Rost said she believes would be one of the best sellers, vegetarian pizzas, hay bale Hawaiian, west bay western and others, as well as serving pastas, wings, beers, wines, salads, and a special dessert pizza with a name that has special meaning to her.

“We are serving turbo’smores pizza, named after my granddaughter,” she said. “We always call her turbo.”

According to Rost, her granddaughter also played a part in the design of the restaurant as she created artwork for it. On either side of the restaurant’s sign, Rost noted that her granddaughter created hand drawn depictions of the famous cartoon characters Wyle E. Coyote and Roadrunner of the Looney Tunes with Pizza slices behind them.

“My granddaughter knew that we were opening and said that she was going to draw us some pictures,” she said. “I had no idea what she was doing. It is all free hand.”

Rost said in the future they may expand the restaurant but plan to stay in city Plaza. For the moment however, she said she is just focusing on establishing the business as it is.

Prior to their grand opening they held an event they held a free luncheon event to honor all of their contractors who helped get them to their opening.

“They all did an awesome job,” she said.

Coyote Pizzeria will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday – Thursday and Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Visit them online at www.coyotepizzeriadevilslake.com.

