Fire destroys apartment in Devils Lake

Devils Lake – Last week in the early hours, members of the Devils Lake Fire Department, Devils Lake Police Department and other local authorities responded to a call about a suspected fire at 1701 5th NE.

According to a post on the local law enforcement page, Officer A. Schwab was the first law enforcement officer to respond to the fire. The agency said upon arrival, it was noted that a third-floor apartment engulfed in flames.

“Without hesitation and concern for their welfare, [officers] entered the complex, proceeding to notify other tenants inside. Several tenants were evacuated to safety, but they could not reach the third floor due to heavy smoke,” local law enforcement officials said on Facebook.

The post also said the firefighters provided professional firefighting and lifesaving measures rescuing tenants from the third floor.

Lake Region Ambulance services were also on the scene to provide care for those who had affects from the fire.

Devils Lake Fire Department said they are accepting good will donations at this time. For more information, contact the department at 701-662-3913.

K. William Boyer is the Managing Editor of the Devils Lake News Journal. He can be reached at kboyer@gannett.com, or by phone at (701) 662-2127.

